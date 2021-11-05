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Fate Grand Order Battle Bowl #1: Himeji Castle War Re-Run Halloween 2020 CQ
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Happy Halloweeeeeen!!! Well...Happy Belated Halloween...Anyway, join this showing with Moonliightkun as he commentates the 2020 Challenge Quest between an Old Man and two Mecha dragon robots!
Join Moonliightkun & Moonliightchan's socials/support:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3UxRTwmGnvGvogHvqzmoQ
Happy Halloweeeeeen!!! Well...Happy Belated Halloween...Anyway, join this showing with Moonliightkun as he commentates the 2020 Challenge Quest between an Old Man and two Mecha dragon robots!
Join Moonliightkun & Moonliightchan's socials/support:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3UxRTwmGnvGvogHvqzmoQ
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