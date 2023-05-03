Nerds Are the Leaders Who Have Shaped Society Says Former U.S. Navy Officer Steve Rampton

Steve Rampton is a man on a mission, and he has taken aim at amplifying the independent thinking and creativity of “nerds'' everywhere. As director of Move Your Chains, LLC and a former U.S. Navy officer and Vietnam vet, Steve’s expertise is evident in his excellent read, Alpha Nurd: The Historical Revolution of Nerds. Steve talks about embracing leadership, following your dreams, and how nerds are the leaders who have shaped society. There are three types of people, he explains: sheep, wolves, and nerds. Nerds are independent thinkers and innovators. He advises people to find what they’re good at and invest in honing their craft. He exposes how the college experience that students crave can leave them with a worthless degree and lots of debt.
TAKEAWAYS
Most people tend to be sheep, because it’s easier to go along with the crowd than to live counter culture
Attending college is only necessary for 30-40 specific professions - trade schools are less time, less money, and therefore less debt
Learning to listen is an important skill that a good leader must have
We need to introduce our children to alternative career paths outside of the traditional college education options
