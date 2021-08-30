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Navy Surgeon Confirms Vaxx Killing WAY More than COVID
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221 views • August 30, 2021
Only 20 deaths attributed to COVID in the WHOLE of 2020, but already there are several times that number being fatally injured by the 'vaccine'. How long before people start to understand the numbers?
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