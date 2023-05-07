CELEBRITY vaccine side effects and deaths - part 4 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/ab0846b4-c0e0-48f1-abf4-2a6c262f3fd7
It is getting harder to hide the deadly side effects of these "vaccines"
A number of high profile celebrities or high profile individuals have become very sick or died following vaccination.
But when will the celebrities speak out, or are Pfizers pockets too deep, and does protecting their wealth matter more?
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.