Glenn U.S. dollar COLLAPSE is a matter of WHEN…NOT IF

Glenn Beck





Apr 7, 2023





Are America’s most powerful elite INTENTIONALLY trying to topple the U.S. dollar? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, author of ‘The War on Small Business,’ who explains why that theory is ‘definitely an argument to be made.’ Together, they discuss the steps our leaders in both America and throughout the world are taking to ensure they have control over YOU after the dollar collapses. Plus, Glenn says, ‘It’s a matter of when. It’s not a matter of if, anymore…’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhIL_aQCgR4