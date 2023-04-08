Create New Account
Glenn U.S. dollar COLLAPSE is a matter of WHEN…NOT IF
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Apr 7, 2023


Are America’s most powerful elite INTENTIONALLY trying to topple the U.S. dollar? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, author of ‘The War on Small Business,’ who explains why that theory is ‘definitely an argument to be made.’ Together, they discuss the steps our leaders in both America and throughout the world are taking to ensure they have control over YOU after the dollar collapses. Plus, Glenn says, ‘It’s a matter of when. It’s not a matter of if, anymore…’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhIL_aQCgR4

collapseusglobalistselitecontrolunited statescarol rothdollarglenn beckfinanceintentionaltopplewhen not if

