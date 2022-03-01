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2020 President Donald John Trump Lansing, MI Rally
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20 views • March 01, 2022
We loved being apart of this major movement to show our love and support to the best 45/19th President of the United States. Looking forward to when he returns Thank you Christ Jesus and Military for asking him to serve.
Love, Craig & Debbie Hardman
DonaldJTrump, UnitedStatesforAmerica 45thPresident,
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/2020-president-donald-john-trump-lansing-mi-rally
Love, Craig & Debbie Hardman
DonaldJTrump, UnitedStatesforAmerica 45thPresident,
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/2020-president-donald-john-trump-lansing-mi-rally
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