Empathy and Being Mindful
Published Yesterday

The Lord spoke directly to my spirit, "HE CANNOT MOVE"! When He said that I knew that there was nothing else I could say at that moment, that would justify my thoughts and behaviors in the eyes of the Holy Spirit.

I was treading into dangerous territory. My God was not pleased. So, if you read or listen to this, understand and appreciate His correction.
The tone of the voice of the Spirit was loud and clear. It was plain to me that the conversation had ended. We must understand how easy it is to allow unclean spirits to enter into and manifest in our lives.

spiritualitymental healthaccountability

