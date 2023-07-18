Kirby Says Free Abortions Are Critical To Recruiting Women Soldiers
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that free abortions are critical to recruiting women into the military as a Republican senator continues to block Department of Defense (DOD) nominees.
https://rumble.com/v30ln5s-kirby-says-free-abortions-are-critical-to-recruiting-women-soldiers.html
