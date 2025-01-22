BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ernest Bigot: Why the Black Lesbian is Society's Modern Day Apex Predator
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
351 followers
Follow
103 views • 3 months ago

Each ecosystem has its Apex predator, the creature who is immune to any threats, who fears nothing. in the United States, today that is the black lesbian. here, Ernest Bigot explains why, with a clip from CNN and the LA Assistant Fire Chief who says it's your fault if you get caught in a deadly fire, and it's not her responsibility to haul you away.

cnnracismsatireblackwokehumormsnbcfirelesbiansstupidityaaronbigotmeritocracychieflionsfirefightersburnettdeiapex predatorwoke mind virusking of the junglela assistantmodern stupidity
