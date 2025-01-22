Ernest Bigot: Why the Black Lesbian is Society's Modern Day Apex Predator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each ecosystem has its Apex predator, the creature who is immune to any threats, who fears nothing. in the United States, today that is the black lesbian. here, Ernest Bigot explains why, with a clip from CNN and the LA Assistant Fire Chief who says it's your fault if you get caught in a deadly fire, and it's not her responsibility to haul you away.