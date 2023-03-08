Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Manage Store Display and Keep Track of Large Coin Collection & Supplies #trustedcoins
2 views
channel image
trustedcoins
Published 17 hours ago |

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/how-to-manage-coin-collection/amp/ TO SEE ARTICLE TO THIS VIDEO.


For my eBay Store with My Current Inventory:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


This is a Guide to staying Organized and getting Maximum Pleasure from Your Collection

Ilya Zlobin of http://www.trustedcoins.com shares with you best practices and tips on how to manage a huge coin inventory. Him being, a dealer, enthusiast and author, he has developed great ideas for keeping track of every single coin.


He has over 14,000 available for sale and they are all accounted for. This is an inside look on how to be a professional coin collector or even a dealer.


Subscribe to his youtube channel and learn advanced trips and tricks about numismatics: https://www.youtube.com/user/trustedancientcoins


There are articles and videos that are only available to his email list where you could get a complete education on the subject.

http://www.list.trustedcoins.com


See all my videos about coins: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYlGs_63e8uNx8jI-IbhE9ry


http://bit.ly/managecollection for the article that gives you links to supplies recommended in the video.


This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv










lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3uPGiGjg7o

Keywords
coin collectingancient coinsroman coinsgreek coinstrustedcoins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket