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5G Frequencies Aid Reptilian Telepathic & Shape-Shifting Abilities
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409 views • April 08, 2021
Hey there- This introduces the focus of content for a six part series starting today or tomorrow- There are forces at work against humans and humanity that you must hear about to have a more clear understanding of the intended impact of the COVID-19 Toxins that 5G activates inside your body- My videos tell you the real stuff, like no other- Listen watch and try to think to share- You only need to open your mind to realize that 'Depopulation Through 5G Is Not BS---------- WesTruther Look for the next six parts to opening your mind-
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