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Brandon Straka: Donald Trump is Being Persecuted by Rabid Marxists Who’ve Infiltrated Our Government
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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39 views • September 02, 2023

As we head into 2024 Election season, many everyday Americans understand that things are different. Things seem off. Our rights are being trampled. It feels like we’re hurtling towards getting sucked into World War III. Our government is being weaponized in ways we’ve never seen before.


Brandon Straka, founder of WalkAway, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss what’s going on within our nation and what each of us can do to work to save the country. We can’t just sit back and trust someone else’s plan… it’s going to take each and every one of us to get involved and put in the work to save America.


Check out the new WalkAway social media platform at https://walkawaysocial.com.


Get involved with WalkAway at https://walkawaycampaign.com.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


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current eventspoliticsconservativepodcastdonald trumpron desantisrepublican partybrandon strakawalkawayjanuary 6thfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showj6ffntrump indictments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy