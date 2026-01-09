Courage Over Fear | One Great Work Warriors Roundtable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Affirm this wonderful quote to yourself by Frank Herbert: I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.
Within the hero's journey, there will be several inevitable thresholds of fear one must overcome on their path. Bon courage out there!
I got a good musical supplement to this subject in a cool Hip Hop Mix titled Courage Under Fire: https://youtu.be/82o0n0oNCXM
another proper roundtable I was in over a year ago regarding the same topic with Fear: Shadow Work Pt.III https://youtube.com/live/7jBOEkyjK44
https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
PEACE