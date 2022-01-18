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Citizen Republics an overview
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A Citizen Republic is an association of citizens who have separated from the state to take possession of their political jurisdiction. In this discussion we look at the characteristics of a Citizen Republic, which is different from a Constitutional Republic and different again from democracies and other conventional political structures. Citizen Republics are an amalgamation of commercial operations, political structures and church. They have no overlords and so no taxation, inflation, unemployment, poverty, inequality, debt or injustice.
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