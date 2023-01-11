https://gettr.com/post/p24nk297592
2023.01.10 Xi the Sun wants world dominance. He supports Putin in starting a war, causing a global pandemic and vaccine disaster, threatening the West and planning to invade Taiwan. Countless people have lost their lives because of him. People at home and abroad are increasingly questioning him and voicing various oppositions.
习太阳一个人，想掌控全世界，他支持普京发动战争，造成病毒灾难、疫苗灾难，威胁美欧、还想拿下台湾，无数人因他逝去生命，国内外对他的质疑越来越大，各种反对的声音此起彼伏。
