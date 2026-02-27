SN1605: Criminal Companions, Eliminating mRNA & Externalizing the Cult ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v76bdu0-sn1605-criminal-companions-eliminating-mrna-and-externalizing-the-cult-.html?mref=1t8q76&mrefc=2]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2026/02/27/sn1605-criminal-companions-eliminating-mrna-externalizing-the-cult/]





At the beginning of the show, we dive into discussions about aliens, UFOs, and the ongoing disclosure process, covering the key timeline of events, the origins of these mysterious crafts, and the entities piloting them. The global stage is meticulously being prepared at this moment, with every politician executing their role flawlessly in a bid to dominate the narrative as the crumbling old world order faces exposure. Even figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are shedding light on the shadowy supranational government entities and the individuals pulling the strings.









Trump's State of the Union address underscores the profound divisions plaguing our nation, particularly in how American citizens are treated versus those from abroad; Democrats seem intent on prioritizing support for illegal immigrants over their own countrymen. This glaring disparity serves as an ominous warning, especially in light of recent developments following the elimination of "El Mencho," the cartel leader—do we really want to tolerate such unchecked organized crime infiltrating our borders?









In the show's closing segments, after examining the extensive harm inflicted by the COVID vaccines, we explore the grim, intergenerational horrors of satanic ritual abuse and related topics. We revisit how 1980s news coverage framed the "Satanic Panic," and trace how this phenomenon has intensified and sophisticated over the decades. When confronting the reality of satanic, pedophilic, vampiric cannibals, it's far from a joke—it's disturbingly closer to the truth than most can fathom. Evil is revealing itself boldly now, yet too many choose to avert their gaze.





