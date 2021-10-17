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The FAKE Proof Is Out There - UFO SPOTTED ON US MILITARY SHIP!
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1686 views • October 17, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rB6OQV2gD-E
In 2018, a triangle-shaped UFO was spotted on a US military base and became international news. Experts analyze the original footage to determine its legitimacy, in this clip from Season 2, "Strange Frequencies and Water Dragons."
#TheProofIsOutThere
Watch all new episodes of The Proof Is Out There, Fridays at 10/9c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite The HISTORY Channel shows at history.com/schedule.
Subscribe for more from The Proof Is Out There and other great The HISTORY Channel shows:
http://histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT
Watch more The Proof Is Out There on YouTube in this playlist:
https://histv.co/WatchTheProofIsOutThere
Check out exclusive HISTORY content:
History Newsletter - https://histv.co/newsletter
Website - https://histv.co/History
Facebook - https://histv.co/Facebook
Twitter - https://histv.co/Twitter
The Proof Is Out There investigates the world’s most mysterious videos, photos, and audio recordings, and uses the best technology and experts to render a credible verdict. Each episode analyzes and passes verdicts on several seemingly impossible things “caught on film,” including giant beasts, UFOS, apocalyptic sounds, hairy humans, alleged mutants from the deep, conspiracies, and many other cases. Host and veteran journalist Tony Harris takes nothing for granted in a quest for answers, tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo or film through a battery of tests, calling out the hoaxes, and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world.
HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming
In 2018, a triangle-shaped UFO was spotted on a US military base and became international news. Experts analyze the original footage to determine its legitimacy, in this clip from Season 2, "Strange Frequencies and Water Dragons."
#TheProofIsOutThere
Watch all new episodes of The Proof Is Out There, Fridays at 10/9c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite The HISTORY Channel shows at history.com/schedule.
Subscribe for more from The Proof Is Out There and other great The HISTORY Channel shows:
http://histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT
Watch more The Proof Is Out There on YouTube in this playlist:
https://histv.co/WatchTheProofIsOutThere
Check out exclusive HISTORY content:
History Newsletter - https://histv.co/newsletter
Website - https://histv.co/History
Facebook - https://histv.co/Facebook
Twitter - https://histv.co/Twitter
The Proof Is Out There investigates the world’s most mysterious videos, photos, and audio recordings, and uses the best technology and experts to render a credible verdict. Each episode analyzes and passes verdicts on several seemingly impossible things “caught on film,” including giant beasts, UFOS, apocalyptic sounds, hairy humans, alleged mutants from the deep, conspiracies, and many other cases. Host and veteran journalist Tony Harris takes nothing for granted in a quest for answers, tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo or film through a battery of tests, calling out the hoaxes, and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world.
HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming
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