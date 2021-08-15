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Pinion: Biden has endangered the world's peace and stability | Saturday Agenda
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110 views • August 15, 2021
Joe Pinion explains how President Joe Biden's foreign policy has led to unrest throughout the world including the Taliban's takeover of major parts of Afghanistan where US troops have been for 20 years
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