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Breaking! Nurse Witnesses Hospitals Murder Patients for Covid-19 Money
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612 views • December 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Nurse Erin Marie Olzewski joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what she witnessed while working the Covid 'Front Lines' in New York.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd934f29738f9021d3a6848
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Nurse Erin Marie Olzewski joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what she witnessed while working the Covid 'Front Lines' in New York.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd934f29738f9021d3a6848
https://banned.video/
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