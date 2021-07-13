[Mr. Bannon Interviews with Miles on July 4th – Part II] Tiananmen Square in 1989 vs. 2021

On July the 4th, 2021, Mr. Steve Bannon, the leader of the populist movement in the US and the world sat with Mr. Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement to talk about the US election and democracy, the suppression of the freedom of speech by the technology oligarchs, the oppression of the CCP on the ordinary Chinese people, the Tiananmen Massacre, the CCP’s bio attacks against the US and the world, and the New Federal State of China.In this segment, Mr. Bannon made a comparison between the Chinese young people protesting at the Tiananmen Square in 1989 and those at the Tiananmen Square celebrating the 100 anniversary of the CCP, concluding that the former were the new Chinese who were still blooming in areas such as medicine, media, and design in the free world outside of Communist China, while the latter were the bunch tragically brainwashed by the communist party as those in North Korea. Further, Mr. Bannon said the real players behind the two Tiananmen Square events were the same group of global elites who allied with the CCP and abusing Chinese labors.