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ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTEST - STOCKHOLM SWEEDEN MAR 7, 2021 by WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE -
Ta Nea einai Allou
Ta Nea einai Allou
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21 views • March 08, 2021
(ENG)
Just wanted to share a video from the demonstration in Stockholm Sweden today, for those of you who are interested.

where members from the World Freedom Alliance: https://worldfreedomalliance.org/ spoke + a couple of thousand people stood together... Of course the MSM wrote it was a couple of hundred only lol and they also wrote the crowd was mostly "right wing" and "conspiracy theorists" :) Same old same old...

(GR)
Εδώ θα δείτε τη ΔΙΑΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΜΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΧΙΛΙΑΔΩΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΩΝ, μελών και μη, της «ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΣΥΜΜΑΧΙΑΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ» / “WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE” (https://worldfreedomalliance.org/) στην ΣΤΟΚΧΟΛΜΗ της ΣΟΥΗΔΙΑΣ την Κυριακή 07-03-2021 οι οποίοι στάθηκαν για άλλη μια φορά ΑΠΕΝΑΝΤΙ στην ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΧΟΥΝΤΑ...
Φυσικά τα γνωστά παγκόσμια Μ.Μ.Ε. μέσα μαζικής λοβοτομής, είπαν / έγραψαν (όσα από αυτά αναφέρθηκαν καν στο θέμα...) οτι επρόκειτο για λίγες εκατοντάδες ανθρώπων... ενώ και πάλι, όπως έχουν λάβει ΕΝΤΟΛΕΣ να κάνουν... αναφέρθηκαν σε "Δεξιούς / Ακροδεξιούς" χώρους και σε... "συνομοσιολόγους"...
Το ίδιο καλό παραμύθι για τους ΛΟΒΟΤΟΜΗΜΕΝΟΥΣ ΑΝΙΔΕΟΥΣ ΔΟΥΛΟΥΣ της ΠΛΕΙΟΨΗΦΙΑΣ των "ΖΟΜΠΙ"...
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protestscovid-19covid-1984anti-lockdown
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