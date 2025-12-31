© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Never Coming Back
* We are watching the destruction of Hollywood happen in real time.
* The dark forces that have been running that city for many decades are finally being exposed.
* Actors and directors who once worked in the belly of the beast are moving out of town.
Redacted News (30 December 2025)
https://rumble.com/v73o2i8-dark-forces-are-destroying-hollywood-and-its-never-coming-back.html