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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1670 - Bonnie Neighbors - Police press conference
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Bonnie left her Benson,NC home with her 3-month-old son Glen to pick up her 7-year-old son Ken at school. 3 days later, Bonnie was found lying on a cot in an abandoned migrant housing unit 3 miles from her Benson,NC home. She had been beaten, bound, blindfolded, and shot twice. Glen was found huddled next to her body, unharmed. Scott was tied to the crime nearly 50 years later by DNA evidence.
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