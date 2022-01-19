© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WhatsHerFace: Joe Rogan CANCELED over Robert Malone?! [18.01.2022]
Follow
7
Share
Report
322 views • January 19, 2022
Joe Rogan CANCELED over Robert Malone: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+Joe+Rogan+CANCELED+over+Robert+Malone&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
It used to be lauded in society that when you fall down, you get back up. When you fail, you try again. When you get a game over screen, you hit continue. The idea of persistence and perseverance was desirable, but now, after a generation of “everyone gets a trophy” the idea of failure is incomprehensible.
When you’ve lived your entire life being told you are special and can do no wrong, what do you do when you enter the real world only to find out you are average at best? The answer is, you tear everyone who is better than you down. You rig the game. You change the rules. Afterall, you are special, you deserve it, just like mommy and daddy told you.
48,071 views Jan 18, 2022
WhatsHerFace
103K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t395fCSpQyg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
It used to be lauded in society that when you fall down, you get back up. When you fail, you try again. When you get a game over screen, you hit continue. The idea of persistence and perseverance was desirable, but now, after a generation of “everyone gets a trophy” the idea of failure is incomprehensible.
When you’ve lived your entire life being told you are special and can do no wrong, what do you do when you enter the real world only to find out you are average at best? The answer is, you tear everyone who is better than you down. You rig the game. You change the rules. Afterall, you are special, you deserve it, just like mommy and daddy told you.
48,071 views Jan 18, 2022
WhatsHerFace
103K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t395fCSpQyg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.