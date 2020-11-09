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Leigh Dundas ...... MEDIA DOES NOT CALL ELECTIONS!!
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89 views • November 09, 2020
Leigh Dundas, human rights lawyer reveals what she has learned from Trump's lawyers about what is happening with this election that is the bedrock of the Constitutional Republic and the democratic process. You can not have a free country if you do not trust the electoral process. Widespread voter fraud would make America no better than a third world banana republic.This fight is about much more than who is the next President.
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