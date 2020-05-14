At one of the 'Keys of Knowledge' conferences it was said that from 1812 to 1825 : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: At one of the 'Keys of Knowledge' conferences it was said that from 1812 to 1825, catastrophic events occurred across the breadth of our country when a large number of people disappeared etc.

ANSWER: Indeed. However, the person who gave the presentation on this issue should have covered the events more comprehensively to present a complete picture.

Because at previous meetings with readers, I brought a special three-volume edition of the Britannica Encyclopaedia, in which, since 1775, the Russian Empire was called ""Great Tartary"", that is to say the territory from east of the Urals which reached to the Great Wall of China and a occupied a large part of northern America.

Following what I believe was the first world war against Great Tartary, or Great Asia, or Great Scythia (different sources refer to this country by different names), when this country was finally conquered, by the troops of Catherine II, soldiers who were as much related to Russians as they were to Papuans! Well, she also had the same extent of relationship to Russians.

So, that's when a world war took place to destroy, and finally bring down the Slavonic-Aryan Empire. And so it was achieved, and it was after 1775 when the territory from the Urals to the Far East was finally captured. The Romanovs managed to take part of northern America and Alaska from this empire and northern California was also taken under control. The rest of the territory was already taken by Americans.

So, what do you think existed in this territory? The majority of the Rus were living in this area for a hundred years, a thousand years, and even a hundred thousand years ago. They naturally fought against the occupation of a province, which broke away earlier, being led by traitors. So what was done with them? They were exterminated, just like those who were exterminated after the baptism of Russia.