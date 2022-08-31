Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress died of an "unexpected sudden illness". She was 32.

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Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actor who had a breakout role in the 2022 Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness and recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, died Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. She was 32.
Another VAXX victim, no doubt...
Mirrored - The Hollywood Reporter