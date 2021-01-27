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Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Could be Stopped Early to Hide Serious Harms!
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140 views • January 27, 2021
Short and simple. There is one reason that an observational vaccine safety trial would be stopped "early." Stopping a trial early removes the risk of liability when the vaccine is likely to cause serious harm and injury or not work in the real world.
If the coronavirus vaccine trial was to continue it could reveal serious harms caused by the vaccine. So that said, the real "benefit" of stopping a trial is because if any harm were seen then the vaccine couldn't come to market. Or if they saw someone being harmed and still brought the vaccine to market then the manufacturer or the government would be legally liable for those injuries and harms that they KNEW would happen.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/coronavirus-vaccine-trials-could-be-stopped-early-to-hide-serious-harms/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
If the coronavirus vaccine trial was to continue it could reveal serious harms caused by the vaccine. So that said, the real "benefit" of stopping a trial is because if any harm were seen then the vaccine couldn't come to market. Or if they saw someone being harmed and still brought the vaccine to market then the manufacturer or the government would be legally liable for those injuries and harms that they KNEW would happen.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/coronavirus-vaccine-trials-could-be-stopped-early-to-hide-serious-harms/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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