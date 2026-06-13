Student Loans During COVID (Lawyer Explains)

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Learn more about navigating student loans: https://erikakullberg.com/student-loans-during-covid

Official government FAQ on student loans during Covid: https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus

In this video, I cover some things you might want to know about student loans during covid.

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Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.