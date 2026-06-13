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Student Loans During COVID (Lawyer Explains)
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Learn more about navigating student loans: https://erikakullberg.com/student-loans-during-covid #Sponsored

Find out the kinds of student loans you have: studentaid.gov/login

Learn more about navigating student loans: https://erikakullberg.com/student-loans-during-covid

Official government FAQ on student loans during Covid: https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus

In this video, I cover some things you might want to know about student loans during covid.

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NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

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moneystudent loansfinancesresponsibilityerika kulberg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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