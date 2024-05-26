Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I don't need to "imagine" it... I live among the population you speak of!
channel image
America at War
118 Subscribers
75 views
Published Sunday

Just a reminder....
YOU and your children are being sprayed like cockroaches, with toxins from military, NASA, and even commercial aircraft, on a daily basis!

You ARE being exterminated just like a cockroach!
Do you think it's time to get off the couch and TAKE ACTION yet?

Keywords
geoengineeringevilnasatruthchemtrailgovernmentnwohaarp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket