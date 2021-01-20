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The Greatest Election of All Time
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340 views • January 20, 2021
Romans 9:11
“(For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth;)”
King James Version (KJV)
“(For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth;)”
King James Version (KJV)
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