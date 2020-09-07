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Judge Esther Salas, not so sad
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79 views • September 07, 2020
Her son was brutally murdered 2 weeks earlier but amazingly, Judge Esther Salas is so emotionally strong she musters up some smiles and political rhetoric during her first interview after her entire world came crashing down!.....Does this pain look authentic to you?....remember, this whole story was RIDICULOUS to start with.....google roy den hollander for the complete TALL TALE
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