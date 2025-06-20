Bilderberg Elites Authorize Israel to Strike U.S. Targets In False Flag Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, in total secrecy, the 71st Bilderberg Meeting was held at a luxury hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. No press conferences, no public oversight, just a carefully selected group of global elites: tech billionaires, royals, intelligence chiefs, and unelected bureaucrats.
And according to a whistleblower from inside the meeting, the agenda was clear: they officially endorsed the outbreak of World War III, intended not just to redraw borders, but to "reduce and reshape" Western nations, clearing the path for something far more sinister, a one world government.
And in the days since that decision? The world's already been turned upside down. War has erupted between Israel and Iran. Alliances are fracturing. Escalation is accelerating. It's not a coincidence, it's choreography.
