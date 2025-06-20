BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bilderberg Elites Authorize Israel to Strike U.S. Targets In False Flag Attack
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
312 followers
533 views • 1 day ago

This week, in total secrecy, the 71st Bilderberg Meeting was held at a luxury hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. No press conferences, no public oversight, just a carefully selected group of global elites: tech billionaires, royals, intelligence chiefs, and unelected bureaucrats.

And according to a whistleblower from inside the meeting, the agenda was clear: they officially endorsed the outbreak of World War III, intended not just to redraw borders, but to "reduce and reshape" Western nations, clearing the path for something far more sinister, a one world government.

And in the days since that decision? The world's already been turned upside down. War has erupted between Israel and Iran. Alliances are fracturing. Escalation is accelerating. It's not a coincidence, it's choreography.



Tags: Bilderberg, Bilderberg group, zion, zionisn, zionist, Iran, Israel, WW3, World War 3, World War III, Global government, one world government, 71st Bilderberg Meeting, Bilderberg Meeting, Stockholm, Sweden, global elites, tech billionaires, royals, intelligence chiefs, bureaucrats, whistleblower

Keywords
