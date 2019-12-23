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Resolutions: A Starting Point for Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and John Dickinson
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5 views • December 23, 2019
On Dec 24, 1798 the Virginia Senate passed resolutions drafted by James Madison in response to the hated alien and sedition acts. Three days earlier, the House had done the same. The month prior, the Kentucky legislature passed similar resolutions drafted by Thomas Jefferson. Known as the "principles of '98" Jefferson and Madison both recognized that while having no binding legal effect, the resolutions were an important starting point.
Path to Liberty: December 23, 2019
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Path to Liberty: December 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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