The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 21: The Life of Isaac

Isaac, the son of Abraham, is listed in the Bible's Hall of Faith. His birth brought a lot of laughter into his parent's lives. As a teenager, Isaac showed great faith in God and his father when he was to be sacrificed. Later he was content to wait patiently for a wife of his father's choosing.

Isaac was a peaceful man and invited his estranged half-brother, Ishmael, to their father's funeral. He was a man of prayer who sought the Lord when Rebekah could not conceive and was rewarded with two sons. No one is perfect and one of Isaac's flaws was fear which caused him to lie. He also had trouble with Esau's rebellion, Rebekah's deception, and Jacob's lies.

There is no doubt Isaac repented of his sins and God rewarded him by bringing peace with his enemies, riches, and a long life that caused him to enjoy the homecoming of Jacob and his family. Isaac's life should bring encouragement to those who do not have a special calling and wonder what God is doing in their lives.

RLJ-1376 -- JANUARY 6, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm