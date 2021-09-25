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Is This Open Child Abuse?
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47 views • September 25, 2021
This shows how far we've gone in accepting things that the media and our overlords are forcing onto us. Not too long ago, this would have had people screaming child abuse!
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Video by Kim Iverson
https://www.youtube.com/user/YourTimewithKim/videos
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Video by Kim Iverson
https://www.youtube.com/user/YourTimewithKim/videos
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