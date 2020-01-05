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Sandy Hook Magical Bathroom - Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis
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569 views • January 05, 2020
Originally aired on 10/14/2015 - Sandy Hook Elementary First grade Teacher, Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis attempts to convince Dr. Oz and the audience that she was able to cram 15 first grade students into a tiny bathroom. If it existed at all, the bathroom was obviously a code violation for a school facility since it had no sink, soap, running water or hand towels.
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