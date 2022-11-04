UK Braces for Likely Highest Rate Hike in 3 Decades

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https://gnews.org/articles/507523
Summary：11/4/20222 The Bank of England is expected to hike its key interest rate by 0.75%, the largest amount since 1989, to try 11 to put a lid on inflation, which is currently hovering at just over 10%, the highest level in this country in 40 years.