https://gnews.org/articles/507523
Summary：11/4/20222 The Bank of England is expected to hike its key interest rate by 0.75%, the largest amount since 1989, to try 11 to put a lid on inflation, which is currently hovering at just over 10%, the highest level in this country in 40 years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.