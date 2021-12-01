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X22 Report A 11. 30. 21.
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10 views • December 01, 2021
Ep. 2640a - The D’s/[CB] Are Destroying The Country, It Can Not Be Explained, It Must Be Shown
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Consumer confidence falls to a 9 month low. Holiday sales are way down for the first time going way back, even cyber Monday sales are down. The majority of the people are rejecting build back better plan. The [CB] is continually trying to put people in certain positions. Trump let's everyone know that the country is being destroyed.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
Consumer confidence falls to a 9 month low. Holiday sales are way down for the first time going way back, even cyber Monday sales are down. The majority of the people are rejecting build back better plan. The [CB] is continually trying to put people in certain positions. Trump let's everyone know that the country is being destroyed.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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