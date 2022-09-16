Create New Account
"9-11- NUKES-DEWS-THERMATE-FISSION-FUSION -!-"
archival footage
Published 2 months ago |

downloaded Jun 30 2016 -- 48:19

"something happened in the sub basement," witnesses talking about explosions, radio interview


--


as with most things on this channel, the title is in quotes because it's the filename of the mp4 that I downloaded.  I'm not making a personal statement with the title, in other words.


But -- there were reports of isotopes of strontium, barium, found in the dust -- decay isotopes -- which only means one thing.  Decay isotopes don't just spontaneously happen.  Also, consider the molten steel that was being uncovered days later.  Where did all that energy come from?  The physics doesn't add up, if it was just a "pancake collapse" as they claimed.


Take a look at -- 

https://www.brighteon.com/d76e9180-1ebb-484e-9478-d2fc538b0beb

"Wake Up! 9/11 - Nothing found in the aftermath"

also, list of things that were not found in the rubble pile.  And, why not?  "Neutron flux," ?


