Got unsolicited package from fan Gab dot com
#5Slampig
Published 19 hours ago

I post like this: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick 

https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/   #WBNemesis might be the answer. Ask me, Steven G Erickson the question [email protected]  The label was over a hole. Someone could take items out & tamper with. So if someone wants to blow me up, or poison me w/ supplements maybe hateful Satanist False Jew LBGTQ+ have found a way to kill me. So if you don't hear from me again ...  


murderusconspiracy

