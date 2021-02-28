© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Weighs in on the Plandemic (RichieFromBoston) [2020-04-15]
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
360 views • February 28, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Weighs in on the Plandemic (RichieFromBoston) [2020-04-15]
Keywords
agenda 21fake covidkiller vaccinesun is a devil cultbrainwashing educations systemworldwide satanic film industries ruled by anti christ and anti religionzionist world bank responsible for all warsgmo is killing uschemtrail is poisoning our air water plants animals and killing our lungs and damaging our braincdc and who is killer of humanityzionist feminist movement lgbtq movement gay movementzionist world bankers film industry disney and porn industries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.