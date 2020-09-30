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HE IS - Names of God throughout the Bible
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8 views • September 30, 2020
Hebrews 11:6 says that “he that comes to God must believe that HE IS, and that HE IS a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” Throughout the Old and New Testaments, God reveals who He is through the names and attributes given. With a chorus of voices, this short film declares the names of God as revealed in progression throughout the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Bow your knee in awe and reverence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Video by Eric Ludy @ Ellerslie Discipleship Training
YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/setapartlife
(watch their other videos and be blessed!)
Video by Eric Ludy @ Ellerslie Discipleship Training
YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/setapartlife
(watch their other videos and be blessed!)
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