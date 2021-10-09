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Medical Professionals are REQUIRED BY LAW to REPORT to VAERS! PUT THEM ON NOTICE WITH THIS!
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In this episode Special Report-
None of them were ever educated on how to identify potential vaccine injuries, how to report them, or that they have a legal requirement to report all emergency use vaccine injuries. In fact, most of them have never even heard of the VAERS system! They were taught vaccines are "safe and effective."

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