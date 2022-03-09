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R$E (RoundSaturnsEye): This Is Coming For Us All.. Are You Ready? [08.03.2022]
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113 views • March 09, 2022
Note: Again, if you wanna know what happens in this world, i highly recommend checking R$E's (RoundSaturnsEye) old videos out.
He has, among other things, personally been in Rome's Vatican and filmed and decoded the satanic symbolism there..
Who is R$E?
Exposing the 'New Age' of Anti-Christ..
R$E: Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."
'This is Coming for us all.. Do you know the way out?'
Old Calton Burial Ground Seann Chladh Calton Edinburgh, Scotland
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Old+Calton+Burial+Ground+Edinburgh&;t=h_&ia=web
WEB: http://www.rseonline.org
R$E [RISE] - 504 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rOBsaiRGUkjT/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/REruaDeX3XM3/
R$E - 58.4K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ/videos
RISE - 311K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
https://www.youtube.com/c/RoundSaturnsEye/videos
R$E [RISE] - 556 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uZU3MrK40ou8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
If you feel led to support this independant outreach:
PATREON: http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
or Paypal address: [email protected]
543 views Mar 8, 2022
RISEN
2.14K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z2QAH0sDaCc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_e7BrM0us2yZ1A1H9wOSkg
He has, among other things, personally been in Rome's Vatican and filmed and decoded the satanic symbolism there..
Who is R$E?
Exposing the 'New Age' of Anti-Christ..
R$E: Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."
'This is Coming for us all.. Do you know the way out?'
Old Calton Burial Ground Seann Chladh Calton Edinburgh, Scotland
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Old+Calton+Burial+Ground+Edinburgh&;t=h_&ia=web
WEB: http://www.rseonline.org
R$E [RISE] - 504 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rOBsaiRGUkjT/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/REruaDeX3XM3/
R$E - 58.4K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ/videos
RISE - 311K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
https://www.youtube.com/c/RoundSaturnsEye/videos
R$E [RISE] - 556 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uZU3MrK40ou8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
If you feel led to support this independant outreach:
PATREON: http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
or Paypal address: [email protected]
543 views Mar 8, 2022
RISEN
2.14K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z2QAH0sDaCc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_e7BrM0us2yZ1A1H9wOSkg
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