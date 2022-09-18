Ben Fulford says many Japanese Prime Ministers have been murdered by the Cabal since WW2. One of the murders involved hanging a naked PM by a high altitude helecopter after they cut his testicles off
This is not something I would like to happen to me. Benjamin Fulford has lived in Japan for a long time.
