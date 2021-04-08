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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0894 - Steve - Surveillance video of the crime
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11 views • April 08, 2021
Steve, who is blind in his left eye and uses a wheelchair, was using the ATM inside a QuikTrip, when the suspect grabbed the money from his hand and, after a brief struggle, fled the store.
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