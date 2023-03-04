3.2.23 Patriot Streetfighter ROUNDTABLE w/ Mike Jaco & Nino Rodriguez, Sleeper Cells Activated

Scott, Mike Jaco & David Nino Rodriguez discuss the upcoming sleeper cells that are now being activated.

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the bioweapon

For FREE Satellite Phone go to PSFSatphone.com

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://patriotstreetfighter.com

PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfighter.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute

https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST

in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)