Morning Manna - July 1, 2025 - Proverbs 5:20-23 - God's Eyes Don't Blink

In this sobering and deeply reflective conclusion to Proverbs chapter 5, the Morning Manna team unpacks verses 20–23, revealing how God views the secret motives, habits, and spiritual choices we make over a lifetime. What begins as a warning against the seductive “strange woman” is elevated into a powerful metaphor for sin in all its forms—sexual, spiritual, financial, relational. The teaching drives home that God’s eyes do not blink; He sees and ponders all our paths. Rick and Doc explore: The intoxicating allure of sin and how it captivates us The symbolic meaning of the “strange woman” as spiritual adultery How our own iniquities become self-made traps God’s role not as a punisher, but a pondering, grace-filled Father who desires repentance and restoration The terrifying truth that some may die without instruction, having rejected wisdom their entire lives This episode is a call to personal holiness, a plea to break the cords of sin through repentance, and a reminder that nothing is hidden from the unblinking eyes of the Lord.