Israel and Iran. Ezekiel 38?

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills gives a special sermon highlighting that current events involving Israel and Iran (and soon to be Russia?) may be the prelude to the fulfilment of the famous Ezekiel 38 war. This ones a biggy folks, not to be missed.





For a comprehensive and detailed teaching on this and end times prophecy as a whole i'd highly recommend the following . . . .

https://www.ariel.org/store/product/the-book-of-ezekiel

And "Footsteps of the Messiah" by the same author (search on site)





As a side note, if you are currently an unbeliever, I extend to you the following invitation Please read 1 Corinthians 15 : 1-5, these verses layout the three points of the Gospel of Christ, this is what we need to believe in order to be saved from what's coming, first that He died, second that He was buried for three days, and third that He was resurrected to take his seat next to the father in heaven, I emplore you to take these verses very very seriously, please don't take them lightly, and to consider world events from a biblical perspective. . . . . take a look around, somethings off, i know it, you know it, and so does everybody else . . . . . There really is only one way out and that's through faith in Jesus Christ.



God Bless You.















